Misinformation part of conspiracy to target Dharmasthala: Veerendra Heggade

HUBBALLI: Allegations, slander, and misinformation targeting Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala are part of a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining Hindu religion and traditions, said dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade. He emphasised that all the accusations are baseless and there is no evidence to support them.

“So far, 17 places have been dug up, and nothing has been found. We all need to be more vigilant about that, we need to protect our religion”, the seer said while speaking in Hubbali during his visit.

Former MLA Ashok Katave said, “Dharmasthala is a symbol of our culture, religion and spiritual strength. It is sad that false allegations have been made against it. These are the attempts to portray such services as crimes, a systematic conspiracy against religious devotion centres.”

Government should conduct a probe into this propaganda. The struggle will continue until the guilty are punished. No force can disturb the sanctity of Dharmasthala, he added. He also said that BJP President Vijayendra Yediyurappa, condemning the systematic propaganda conspiracy.