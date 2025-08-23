Will present white paper on central grants: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told the Legislative Assembly on Friday that the government is prepared to present a white paper on the Centre’s grants to Karnataka for centrally sponsored schemes.
“In the past, the Centre and state used to have a 75:25 share of funds, but this has been gradually declining. Under the Modi regime, the Centre’s share has dropped to 40-42 per cent. This means that the Centre has cut down its share by 60 per cent,” he said. “The House and the people of the state should know about this. As opposition parties have been insisting, our government is ready to present a white paper.”
With this, the CM put the opposition on the backfoot. On one hand, Siddaramaiah said he will present the white paper on the insistence of the opposition, especially the BJP, and on the other, he assured them, particularly JDS MLAs, of releasing grants for development works in their constituencies. Caught off-guard, opposition members refrained from staging a walkout over the issue of grants, resulting in the eleven-day joint session of the legislature ending on a happy note.
When leader of opposition R Ashoka urged the government to mention about the Centre pumping in huge funds for the state’s railway projects, Siddaramaiah shot back that the Centre didnt even abide by its 50 per cent share for the Bengaluru Metro as per the agreement.
“I will put forth the reality in the white paper on centrally sponsored schemes,” he said. Dismissing allegations that there is no money for development work as the government is burdened with the five guarantees, Siddaramaiah said it would not have been possible for the state to emerge as number 1 in per capita income (Rs 2.04 lakh) if development had taken a back seat.
“Why do you think implementation of the guarantees is not development as it has improved the purchasing power of people,” he said.
Siddaramaiah also termed his first tenure as CM between 2013 and 2018 as ‘suvarna yuga’ (golden era) and cited the Centre’s “non-cooperation” as the reason for this is not so this time.
“The state incurred losses of Rs 80,000, including Rs 5,495 crore special grants recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, Rs 5,300 crore for Upper Bhadra Project and Rs 68,000 crore in tax devolution. If the Centre had released these grants, things would have been still better with respect to the state’s development and the expectations would have been met,” he said.
He alleged that his regime had to suffer because the previous BJP regime, led by Basavaraj Bommai, sanctioned works worth Rs 2.7 lakh crore without allocation of money and left behind Rs 1.66 lakh crore worth bills unsettled.
The CM asserted that in spite of the Centre’s non-cooperation, he could present Rs 4.09 lakh crore budget and made adequate allocations for development, including for the SCSP/TSP.
The joint session of the legislature passed 39 bills which Speaker U T Khader termed an all-time record.
'Will not be in CM race, but Congress willretain power in 2028'
BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said though he will not be in the race for the CM’s post in the next Assembly elections in Karnataka, he will ensure that the Congress retains power. Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal taunted Siddaramaiah that since the latter will not be in the race for the CM’s post, the Congress votes will shift to opposition parties.
“I will not become the CM next, but our votes will not come to you (opposition parties) for any reason as you are anti-Dalit, anti-OBC and anti-minorities. Even if BJP and JDS get together, it will not be possible for them to clinch power as the Congress’ 141 seats will not get reduced,” the CM responded. LoP R Ashoka said opposition parties will certainly win 175 seats as the ruling Congress “continues to indulge in its misdeeds”.
JDS LP leader B Suresh Babu taunted Siddaramaiah as to whether the Congress would approach the JDS for support if there’s a fractured mandate. “After you (JDS) forged an alliance with the BJP, you have become like untouchables. When I was the JDS chief, it won 59 seats, but now it is reduced to 18 and it may win 2-3 seats in the next elections. Many JDS MLAs were in confusion whether to remain with the party or not. Better you suggest to H D Deve Gowda to merge the JDS with the BJP,” he said.
CM Siddaramaiah appeals to TN not to oppose Mekedatu project
BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appealed to the Tamil Nadu government not to oppose Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project. Replying to the opposition, the CM elaborated on the status of rainfall and crops across the state in the Assembly. He said since the rain started early in the state this time, TN’s share of 177.25 tmcft has already been released from KRS Dam.
“Now, there is surplus water and if the reservoir is built, it will help store 67.2 tmcft. In case of scanty rain in future, it will also help in TN getting its share of water. I don’t know why the neighbouring state is opposing the project as it will not harm them. I once again appeal to them not to oppose the project,” he said. He informed the House that almost all reservoirs in the state have bee filled and surplus water was flowing to neighbouring states, including in the Krishna basin.