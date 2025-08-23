Will present white paper on central grants: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told the Legislative Assembly on Friday that the government is prepared to present a white paper on the Centre’s grants to Karnataka for centrally sponsored schemes.

“In the past, the Centre and state used to have a 75:25 share of funds, but this has been gradually declining. Under the Modi regime, the Centre’s share has dropped to 40-42 per cent. This means that the Centre has cut down its share by 60 per cent,” he said. “The House and the people of the state should know about this. As opposition parties have been insisting, our government is ready to present a white paper.”

With this, the CM put the opposition on the backfoot. On one hand, Siddaramaiah said he will present the white paper on the insistence of the opposition, especially the BJP, and on the other, he assured them, particularly JDS MLAs, of releasing grants for development works in their constituencies. Caught off-guard, opposition members refrained from staging a walkout over the issue of grants, resulting in the eleven-day joint session of the legislature ending on a happy note.

When leader of opposition R Ashoka urged the government to mention about the Centre pumping in huge funds for the state’s railway projects, Siddaramaiah shot back that the Centre didnt even abide by its 50 per cent share for the Bengaluru Metro as per the agreement.

“I will put forth the reality in the white paper on centrally sponsored schemes,” he said. Dismissing allegations that there is no money for development work as the government is burdened with the five guarantees, Siddaramaiah said it would not have been possible for the state to emerge as number 1 in per capita income (Rs 2.04 lakh) if development had taken a back seat.

“Why do you think implementation of the guarantees is not development as it has improved the purchasing power of people,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also termed his first tenure as CM between 2013 and 2018 as ‘suvarna yuga’ (golden era) and cited the Centre’s “non-cooperation” as the reason for this is not so this time.