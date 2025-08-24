BJP seeks NIA probe to expose ‘conspirators’ in Dharmasthala mass burial case

BENGALURU: With SIT arresting the complainant in the Dharmasthala case, Opposition BJP on Saturday slammed the state government and emanded that it expose those behind the conspiracy against the Dharmasthala temple management.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka said forming SIT without verifying the complainant’s background was Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s mistake, and now the government should form another SIT to expose those behind this.

“More than the masked man, we need to identify those behind him. There is a possibility of the conspirators getting funds from abroad. Therefore, it is appropriate to hand over this case to NIA for investigation. Otherwise, we have to assume that Congress has also joined them. We also need to know people from which country are behind this,” he told reporters.Ashoka demanded that a YouTuber, who has been allegedly spreading misinformation, be arrested.

BJP MP and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the investigation should be handed over to NIA to expose those behind the conspiracy.