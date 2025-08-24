Complainant still enjoys ‘witness protection’ in Dharmasthala mass burial case

“We have intimated to the District Witness Protection Committee and it is up to the Principle District Judge and the District SP in the committee to take a call. Until they decide, we need to continue to conceal his identity hence his witness protection is not yet withdrawn and his face cover wasn’t removed even after his arrest,” the officer said, adding that as per procedure, brother of the accused was informed about his arrest.

The SIT officer said that during the 10-day custody period, they will continue to corroborate the claims he made as per his 164 statement. “We have sent samples of human remains and the soil recovered during exhumation for forensic analysis and we are still awaiting results. We will also continue cross examination and mahazar and recovery if any,” the officer added.

On the complaint filed by Sujata Bhat about alleged disappearance of a woman named Ananya Bhat, SIT sources said they have issued a notice to her and if she does not respond, they will have to record her statement at her place as she is a woman. Other petitions, including Padmalatha case, are also being looked into.