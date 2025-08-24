Corrupt officials even provide chairs for mediators inside government offices, observes special court

BENGALURU: Now, it is no longer a secret that corrupt officials have brazenly developed a modus operandi of engaging mediators and middlemen to carry out their corrupt activities while discharging official duties, observed the Special Court for Lokayukta Cases, while rejecting the bail applications filed by Ramamurthy Nagar Police Inspector, Sub-Inspector, and a middleman.

They (corrupt officers) have even gone so far as to provide chairs and tables to these mediators inside public offices for the collection of gratification, the court added.

Judge K M Radhakrishna made these observations on Saturday while rejecting the bail applications filed by accused Police Inspector Rajashekar N H, Sub-Inspector Ruman Pasha, and Imran, a private person, who were arrested while accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe at the police station.

Referring to the materials on record, the court said that prima facie, the evidence exposes the involvement of the accused police officers in committing the alleged offences with the aid of a private person. This approach shows that public offices have virtually become business establishments, thereby uprooting their very purpose. Corruption has thus become a challenge even more dangerous than traditional enemies to a country like ours, where common people are left frustrated and victimized at the hands of public servants, the court observed.