Debate on status of government schools in Karnataka to resume next session

BENGALURU: A special debate on the status of government schools in Karnataka, which was initiated in the recent monsoon session of the legislature, will continue in the next joint session, Assembly Speaker UT Khader has said.

Also, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that he will also take suggestions from the legislators of opposition parties, especially former education minister S Suresh Kumar.

The 9-day monsoon session began on August 11 and concluded on August 22. It was held for a duration of approximately 71 hours and 2 minutes, and 37 of the 39 bills passed. It was decided to refer the remaining bills—the Karnataka Crowd Control (Management of Crowds at Events and Places of Assembly) Bill, 2025, and the Karnataka Land Revenue (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025—to the Legislative Assembly Scrutiny Committee for further examination. Six CAG reports were also presented.

The Speaker also said that resolutions were passed expressing condolence to the dignitaries, to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and to those who died in the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash. The House has approved the motion to withdraw the resolution suspending 18 BJP members from the House for six months.