Dharmasthala case: Class 3 dropout, mask man is from Mandya; first wife and villagers call him a liar

MANDYA : The “Mask Man”, arrested by the SIT on Saturday for making false claims that he buried bodies of several men and women in Dharmasthala village, hails from Mandya.

He studied up to third standard. His parents were respected in the community, but he was known to be an idler. Married at a young age, he lived in the village till 1994 and relocated to Dharmasthala when his brother moved there. In 2014, he returned to the village with his third wife and stayed for about a year.

During this time, the gram panchayat sanctioned a shed on government land, which he tried to claim for himself, leading to a dispute with the villagers. He left the village soon after and returned briefly last year during Pitru Paksha.

Villagers said, “It is wrong of him to make false statements about Dharmasthala. We suspect that he is doing it for money. When we visited Dharmasthala, he would take us inside the temple. Once, he distributed sarees in our village, claiming that they were given by Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade. We also heard that he used to steal ornaments from bodies.”

He is a great liar: First wife

“He is a great liar. I lived with him for seven years. He constantly lied to me, doubted me, scolded me and beat me. He is arrogant and made my life unbearable. Finally, I divorced him and went back to my mother’s house in Nagamangala,” said his first wife. She demanded a thorough probe to find out who prodded the Mask Man to make these false claims and that he should be punished. His friend Raju from Vaidyanathpur recently said the Mask Man’s statements were false.