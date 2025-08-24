Good behaviour, discipline key to removing names from rowdy sheeter list: KGF SP

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Rajput said, “There are 667 rowdy sheeters in KGF Police District. The concerned police station house officers are monitoring them regularly. All the persons were summoned for the parade; 264 were present. The others will be issued notices seeking an explanation and will be compulsorily called by the Circle Inspectors, who will submit a report in this regard.”

He further stated, “Compared to other police limits, there are more rowdy sheeters in Andersonpet Police Station. More attention will be paid to monitor them, and in this connection, instructions have already been given to the concerned police station officers.”

Shivanshu also said the police will list the names of those allegedly trying to disturb the peace and those involved in threats and anti-social activities. “They will be handled very toughly by taking appropriate legal action,” he said.

At the same time, he emphasised the role of the general public in safeguarding society. “They should come forward to inform the police whenever they come across any peace-breaking situation or narcotic substances being used. I assure that the informers’ names will not be disclosed. These efforts will definitely help the police act more stringently,” he added.

During the parade, DySP Panduranga and Circle Inspectors Naveen, Markondiah, Dayanand, Narayanaswamy and Rangasamaiah were present.