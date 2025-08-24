Good behaviour, discipline key to removing names from rowdy sheeter list: KGF SP

KGF: While addressing the Rowdy Sheeter Parade, KGF Superintendent of Police Shivanshu Rajput said, “Good behaviour, discipline, their present character and non-involvement in any crime will be considered to remove their names from the Rowdy Sheeter list.”
The senior police officer also stated that following good character and a change in lifestyle, three persons’ names were removed from the Rowdy Sheeter list. He told the rowdy sheeters to change their lifestyle and involve themselves in good activities so that their names will definitely be considered for removal from the list. “This will have much value in society. If they continue to offend, they will face tough action from the police,” he warned.
During the parade, Shivanshu Rajput collected the details of each and every rowdy sheeter, including their present occupation. He also warned a few individuals involved in crime that appropriate legal action would be initiated against them if they did not change their attitude.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Rajput said, “There are 667 rowdy sheeters in KGF Police District. The concerned police station house officers are monitoring them regularly. All the persons were summoned for the parade; 264 were present. The others will be issued notices seeking an explanation and will be compulsorily called by the Circle Inspectors, who will submit a report in this regard.”
He further stated, “Compared to other police limits, there are more rowdy sheeters in Andersonpet Police Station. More attention will be paid to monitor them, and in this connection, instructions have already been given to the concerned police station officers.”
Shivanshu also said the police will list the names of those allegedly trying to disturb the peace and those involved in threats and anti-social activities. “They will be handled very toughly by taking appropriate legal action,” he said.
At the same time, he emphasised the role of the general public in safeguarding society. “They should come forward to inform the police whenever they come across any peace-breaking situation or narcotic substances being used. I assure that the informers’ names will not be disclosed. These efforts will definitely help the police act more stringently,” he added.
During the parade, DySP Panduranga and Circle Inspectors Naveen, Markondiah, Dayanand, Narayanaswamy and Rangasamaiah were present.