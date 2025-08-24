Karnataka Court sentences woman, boyfriend to death for murdering husband

SHIVAMOGA: The 4th Additional District and Sessions Court at Bhadravathi on Saturday sentenced two people, including a woman, to death and another to seven years in prison in connection with the 2016 murder of a schoolteacher in Bhadravathi.

The convicts are Lakshmi (29), her lover Krishnamurthy alias Kitti (30), and Shivaraju alias Shivu (32), all residents of NTB Road, Jannapura, Bhadravathi.

According to Bhadravathi police, Lakshmi, a government school teacher, married Imtiyaz Ahmed at Kalaburagi in 2011. On July 7, 2016, she allegedly killed her husband by hitting him with an iron rod. Her lover Krishnamurthy and Shivraju assisted in disposing of the body in a canal.

The Bhadravathi New Town Police registered a case under Sections 302, 201, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and investigating officers Prabhu B. Surin and Chandrashekhar TK later filed a charge sheet in court. Public prosecutor Ratnamma P. represented the state.

Judge Indira Mailaswami Chettiyar found all three accused guilty. While Lakshmi and Krishnamurthy were sentenced to death, Shivraju received seven years in prison.

The prosecution stated that Lakshmi and Krishnamurthy had been in a relationship, which Imtiyaz had opposed. The couple allegedly attacked him at their Jannapura home with an iron rod and hammer, killing him instantly. They then transported the body in an Innova car to the Bhadra River and dumped it with Shivraju’s help.

The court also ordered the convicts to pay Rs 10 lakh in compensation to Imtiyaz’s mother. The death sentences will be executed only after confirmation by the High Court.