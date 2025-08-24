Karnataka government caps deputation period for health department officials

BENGALURU: The state government has put a cap on how long doctors and staff from the Health Department can stay on deputation in medical colleges, corporations, and other departments.

This comes after repeated concerns that large-scale deputations were leading to staff shortages in government hospitals, while many employees continued in urban postings well beyond the permitted tenure. Under the new rules, Group A officers can serve a maximum of three years, Group B for four years, Group C for five years, and Group D for seven years.

The government order makes it clear that deputation will be allowed only against sanctioned and equivalent posts. Staff cannot be posted to higher cadre jobs or assigned unrelated duties.

Deputation periods will now be aligned with the state’s annual general transfer cycle. Staff whose deputation ends must report back to the Health Department, if not relieved by their superior, they will be considered “self-relieved” and must return on their own.