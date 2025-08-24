Potholes & politics! Who’s to be blamed?

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Namma Metro Yellow Line, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, a major IT and manufacturing hub in South Bengaluru. Days later, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar opened a new loop from KR Puram towards the city on Hebbal Flyover on the busy airport road, riding his restored 40-year-old Yezdi Roadking.

The expansion of the Metro network and road infrastructure is a welcome move to improve connectivity on those stretches. But on the flip side, roads in most parts of the state capital are in tatters.

By Shivakumar’s own admission on the floor of the State Assembly, pothole-ridden roads are a major concern. So much so, the government, including DyCM, faces flak from every quarter.

In a direct acknowledgement of the situation, the DyCM, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister, stated that after being asked by the state government, the Police Department provided a list of 10,000 potholes that needed to be filled. Besides that, citizens and MLAs have also provided information about thousands of potholes.

“As of now, we have closed 5,377 potholes and have taken measures to fill another 5,000 of them,” Shivakumar said, explaining the government initiatives to augment infrastructure. Terming pothole-filling as a temporary solution, he advocated for white-topping, a cement concrete overlay on an

existing bituminous pavement of the roads as a permanent solution. As per the current estimate, white-topping of roads in Bengaluru requires an investment of around Rs 9,200 crore, and another Rs 694 crore for black-topping of arterial and sub-arterial roads.

It is good that the State Government has taken note of the situation and is working on temporary as well as long-term solutions to fix roads. However, hasty work without ensuring quality hardly serves the purpose, except for wasting taxpayers’ money. Unfortunately, that seems to be the pattern as potholes resurface.

On May 22 last year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after his city rounds, had directed the officials to fill up 5,500 potholes on ward roads and 557 potholes on arterial roads, within a month. Perhaps, such directions were issued on many occasions by elected representatives and officials.