Rotimatic brings smart convenience to Indian kitchens

BENGALURU: In an age where AI and smart tech are becoming ubiquitous across daily life, the Indian kitchen is catching up. Catering to consumers who demand convenience without sacrificing taste or nutrition, Rotimatic is transforming the way rotis are made — hot, fresh, and hands-free in just over 90 seconds.

Now, Singapore-headquartered Zimplistic Technologies has rolled out its next-gen ‘Rotimatic NEXT’ in India. Touted as the world’s first AI-powered kitchen robot, this smart appliance is entirely ‘Made in India’ through contract manufacturing in Mysuru, and will cater to both domestic and international markets.

Rotimatic NEXT automates one of the most essential, and time-consuming, tasks in Indian households: making fresh rotis. “The kitchen landscape is changing, and Rotimatic is a category-disrupting idea,” said Zimplistic (Rotimatic) Founder and CEO Pranoti Nagarkar, adding, “It delivers convenience, while preserving the health and nutritional integrity of the roti, by bridging IoT, robotics, and AI.”