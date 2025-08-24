Rotimatic brings smart convenience to Indian kitchens

BENGALURU: In an age where AI and smart tech are becoming ubiquitous across daily life, the Indian kitchen is catching up. Catering to consumers who demand convenience without sacrificing taste or nutrition, Rotimatic is transforming the way rotis are made — hot, fresh, and hands-free in just over 90 seconds.
Now, Singapore-headquartered Zimplistic Technologies has rolled out its next-gen ‘Rotimatic NEXT’ in India. Touted as the world’s first AI-powered kitchen robot, this smart appliance is entirely ‘Made in India’ through contract manufacturing in Mysuru, and will cater to both domestic and international markets.
Rotimatic NEXT automates one of the most essential, and time-consuming, tasks in Indian households: making fresh rotis. “The kitchen landscape is changing, and Rotimatic is a category-disrupting idea,” said Zimplistic (Rotimatic) Founder and CEO Pranoti Nagarkar, adding, “It delivers convenience, while preserving the health and nutritional integrity of the roti, by bridging IoT, robotics, and AI.”
More than a decade in the making and backed by over 37 patents, the appliance offers smarter performance, quieter operation, and an intuitive experience. Users simply load containers with flour, water, and oil. With 15 sensors, 10 motors, IoT connectivity, and machine learning capabilities, Rotimatic NEXT takes care of measuring, kneading, flattening, puffing, roasting — and delivers up to 15 homestyle rotis per batch.
The device uses a 1600–1800W heating system, cooking rotis at up to 265°C. But it doesn’t stop there — it also prepares a variety of flatbreads, including paranthas, bhakris, puris, tortillas, wraps, and pizza bases, and supports flours like jowar, bajra, ragi, maize, almond, and more. A built-in AI learns and adapts with regular over-the-air updates, while Vision AI and kneading intelligence ensure thinner, softer, and more versatile rotis. It’s all controlled through a 3.5-inch LCD touchscreen or a connected mobile app.
Originally priced at Rs 1,65,999, Rotimatic NEXT is now available at a launch price of Rs 1,24,999 via the company’s website.
Having sold over 100,000 units of its earlier model across 58 countries — producing over 250 million rotis — Rotimatic now sees India as a key market. The smart kitchen appliance segment is projected to hit $4.85 billion by 2030, and the company aims to sell 500,000 units here in five years, driven by early adopters and wedding gifting.
Looking ahead, “... the company plans to launch two new smart kitchen products, and is setting up a pilot facility near Bengaluru,” shared Pranoti, outlining the company’s future-ready vision.