50 per cent traffic fine rebate will make roads unsafe in Karnataka: Experts

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government’s recent decision to offer a 50% discount on traffic e-challan fines has sparked a debate. While one section has hailed the move, a few opine that the government is making roads unsafe by offering such a rebate. Experts feel that the government is sending out a message to violators to “wait for discounts” instead of implementing strict measures to ensure road safety. This is not the first time that the State Government is offering such a discount. In 2023, the government had announced such concessions on two occasions.

Speaking to TNIE, traffic expert Prof MN Shreehari said the 50% rebate is a “wrong signal” from the government. “Instead of collecting fines, the government is giving offers to violators, which is unlawful. The law clearly states that anyone who violates the law should be penalised, not offered discounts. Such measures will only encourage more violations and reduce the fear of law and rules. Instead of offering discounts, the government should focus on educating violators about road safety,” he said, adding that by offering a blanket discount, the government risks diluting the deterrent effect of fines, which are meant to discourage reckless driving and ensure road safety. “Motorists may assume that penalties can always be negotiated later, encouraging repeated violations. Meanwhile, others who paid their fines promptly at full rates may feel penalised for their compliance,” he said.