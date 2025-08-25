Bengaluru Central vote fraud wake-up call for all, says Congress LS candidate Mansoor Khan

BENGALURU: The dust may have settled on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, but the storm over Bengaluru Central is only getting louder. Defeated Congress candidate Mansoor Ali Khan said, “Bengaluru Central did not just witness an election, it became ground zero for a national reckoning with voter fraud. What happened here was not a glitch, it was a wake-up call for every Indian who values their right to vote.”

Pointing to alleged large-scale voter deletions in Mahadevapura and other Assembly segments, he said, “This was not about one campaign or one candidate, but about a system that can erase voices, no matter which party you support.” He said, “It is a test case for the nation. Bengaluru Central became the showcase of Vote Chori. If we do not remember, if we do not act, this will become the new normal-not just here, but everywhere.”

Within hours of Khan’s fiery speech, #VoteChori began trending. His comments come ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.