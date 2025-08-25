Bike taxi drivers seek free access to app platforms in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Bike Taxi Welfare Association urged ride-hailing platforms to provide them free access to app technology, saying it is their only means to connect with passengers, comply with regulations, and resume livelihoods amid ongoing uncertainty over services in the state.

In a letter to Uber, Ola, and Rapido, association president Adi Narayan said, “After weeks without work, even as the HC directed the state not to take coercive action against bike taxi drivers, there is now a threat of action against the platforms themselves. This puts not just the drivers, but our entire support structure, at serious risk.”

He said, “For lakhs of us, your platform is our only way to connect with customers, follow regulations, and maintain a stable income.” The letter stated, “Our drivers, many of whom have devoted years to serving commuters and depend solely on the app ecosystem, are reaching out in desperation — asking that bike taxi services resume in Karnataka. We urge platform providers, policymakers, and the public to recognise that without you, we have nowhere else to turn.”