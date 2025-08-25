INTERVIEW | ‘Money dominates political scene’: Basavaraj S Horatti

Basavaraj S Horatti, Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, recently emerged as the longest-serving legislator, winning from the same constituency without a break, in the country. For 45 years, he has been elected an MLC for eight successive terms. In an interaction with TNIE, he shares his views on various aspects, including the degeneration of politics, measures to improve schools, two-language policy and others. Excerpts …
What inspired you to come to politics?
I started my career as a high school teacher in 1975 in Hubballi. I spent five years there, which was filled with teachers being harassed by the school management and the government. Back then, there was no job security. No financial compensation would be offered to the family of any teacher who died during service. On November 13, 1976, some like-minded people formed the Karnataka Secondary School Employees’ Association, incorporating all strata of school employees. The organisation fought for our rights.
What was it like back then?
In the private education sector, 10-25% of an employee’s salary would have to [illegally] go to the management in cash. We decided against it. Teachers were villainised and were accused of playing petty politics. We called a meeting and gathered around 1,200 teachers to elect a proper representative for our cause as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). No one showed any eagerness, and then I was considered. Within moments, they announced my name as their representative unanimously. I agreed without hesitation.
How did your family take the news?
When my mother came to know, she made a trunk call to tell me, “If you contest the election, I will hang myself”. I immediately took a bus to my village. About 25 people were anxiously waiting at the bus-stand to receive me, as if I was a criminal. At the house, I found around 50 people crying. I thought my mother had passed away. Afterwards, she convinced me to not contest the MLC election.
How did teachers take it?
I came back to Hubballi and told them that I couldn’t contest. They told me that since the decision had been made public, backtracking on it would mean dissolution of the association itself. They said I should contest.
How did the elections go?
It was the first time in Karnataka’s history that a working teacher was contesting. There was a rule that any private employee seeking to contest would have to take prior permission from the management. I was denied permission by the management, but I was told to contest anyway. I later was dismissed as a teacher. So there was no issue anymore. After I won the election, I was reinstated again as a teacher; that was in 1981. I began my career as both a teacher and an MLC.
When you look back, what differences do you see between MLCs back then and now?
In the past, the Legislative Council was marked by commitment and seriousness, with debates running from morning to late night. Leaders like Venkataraman and AK Subbaiah fought passionately, often speaking for hours on labour and social issues. Today, however, money dominates, even in teachers’ constituencies; votes are bought. Earlier, nominated members like H Narasimha urged us to think beyond teachers and address students’ concerns, sparking debates on education quality, teacher-student ratios, and declining standards in government schools. The Council once worked with sincerity, now even crucial bills are delayed.
There is a shortage of teachers in government schools. Recently in the Assembly, the honorarium for guest teachers was discussed. How do you see this?
Karnataka has nearly 29,000 vacant teacher posts, yet guest teachers are hired at Rs 12,000 instead of Rs 48,000 for regular staff, with the Finance Department calling this a saving. Teachers also face heavy non-teaching burdens, including mid-day meal reporting, deputation for elections and surveys. I have urged the CM to appoint separate staff for meals and suggested that 10% of employees from other departments share duties so teachers can focus on teaching. While legislation in this matter is not possible, a rule can be made.
In your experience, do you think the credibility of today’s politician has eroded?
Money for votes has become common, even in teachers’ constituencies. Earlier, members were committed; today, only 5–10% remain sincere while the rest succumb to money and politics.
Four seats are vacant in the Council and is the government not filling those seats?
I wrote to the CM and DCM that seats are reserved for achievers in the field of cinema, media, sports and education. My letter reached the New Delhi (Congress) high command. After this session, maybe they will announce four names. Appointments may still bypass rules, though the Governor has power to reject ineligible nominations, as done earlier.
In your long political journey, did you ever feel like contesting MLA elections?
Yes. In 1985, when Ramakrishna Hegde was chief minister, he gave me a ‘B’ form and asked me to contest from Dharwad city. At that time, around 3,000 teachers supported me. But there was heavy opposition too. Then, Hegde asked me, “Do you really want this?” and I gave it (‘B’ form) back to him.
Have you ever felt disappointed and felt that you should have been made a minister?
I became a minister twice, but it did not happen again. Naturally, I felt disappointed when governments changed. As minister for science and technology, we ensured that every district had one science centre and four divisional science centres. Even today, all of them are functioning. During my 10 months as rural development and panchayat raj Minister, we started an initiative called “Gram Soudha to Vidhana Soudha”, under which gram panchayat chairpersons, deputy chairpersons and members were invited to Vidhana Soudha once every two months. In one such meeting, a panchayat member from Mangaluru raised the issue that panchayats were not receiving the allocated funds directly, as the money first went to the zilla and taluk panchayats and only later reached the gram panchayat. On the same day, we announced that funds should be sent directly to gram panchayats. Even today, funds continue to go directly to them.
You were also an education minister. What are the changes that were introduced during your tenure?
As minister for primary and secondary education, I appointed 48,313 teachers and increased the department’s budget. At that time, there was no shortage of teachers. The mid-day meal scheme, which was earlier restricted to primary schools, was extended to high schools, including aided schools. We also reformed the teacher transfer system. Earlier, teachers with good merit were appointed to cities, while others were sent to villages. We introduced a zoning system: City limits were classified as Zone A and areas 15 km away from the city were Zone B, and further areas were Zone C. Even gold medalists had to first serve in Zone C, then Zone B, and only later in Zone A. This system is still in place, and nine other states have adopted it.
Why are exam results in Kalyana-Karnataka still poor?
First, we must provide teachers, especially meritorious teachers, and ensure a good atmosphere for learning. Though committees exist in respective departments, no one really knows where the funds are going. Elected representatives must take responsibility to develop schools and other related matters.
There is a two-language policy debate across the country. What is your opinion?
I had written to the chief minister, recommending a three-language policy in the state. In that detailed three-page letter, I explained that many MPs who attend Parliament do not know Hindi, they just sit quietly and return. I insisted that Karnataka should continue with the three-language policy, which is good.
Don’t you think the Upper House has become a rehabilitation centre for those who keep changing parties?
The system is not correct. Those who lose elections are getting nominated. Also, followers of leaders are getting nominated. Such nominated MLCs will not know anything.
Have you faced any kind of moral dilemma in your tenure?
Yes, I have faced plenty. Sometimes I had to make extremely tough decisions. I am the custodian of the House. I go according to rules, 99%. A Bill was tabled in the Legislative Council on Wednesday, I tried to convince everybody to pass it but nobody listened. I was a bit embarrassed. When the Bill fails in the Council, it goes back to the Assembly, where they might want to abolish the Council itself. Kagodu Thimmappa, Vatal Nagaraj and others wanted to abolish the Council.
A few states have only one House. What is your opinion?
There are 75 MLCs and 225 MLAs. The question hour is the same for both Houses. In the Council, MLCs are experienced, intelligent and knowledgeable in their respective fields. The Upper House in Tamil Nadu was abolished. Andhra Pradesh abolished it, but started again. If Councils are abolished, then why should we have Rajya Sabha? In my opinion, there should be Councils. A few years ago, when somebody wanted to contest MLA elections, his background and capability was checked. But today, only the rich get the ticket. Such MLAs don’t even bother. They come to Bengaluru, do real estate business and make enough money. When this is the situation, it is good to have the Council, where serious discussions take place about various issues.
How has the bureaucracy changed over the years?
Even officers have changed. In my service, I have seen 108 IAS officers who are now retired. Earlier, officers just went by the rule book. They did not bother considering even if the chief minister wanted something done that was against the rule. Today, officers just go with the flow.
The Central Government wants to remove the PM, CM, ministers if they are arrested for 30 days. What is your opinion?
It is correct. How will you be a role model if you have gone to jail? If there is such a law, leaders will be extremely careful. There are examples of innocent chief ministers going to jail. If we look at both sides, it looks like 70% is correct while the remaining 30% is not correct. However, it is not easy to implement.
What is your message to youngsters who want to join politics?
Youngsters easily get influenced by the materialistic world. The Speaker and I attended a conference and want to open a college exclusively for political purposes. After SSLC, those interested in joining politics will be trained. We have laid an outline and any youngster joining politics will have to come through the college. I have seen 1,200-plus MLAs in my service and of whom, only two survive purely on pension, while for the rest, pension does not matter.