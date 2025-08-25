INTERVIEW | ‘Money dominates political scene’: Basavaraj S Horatti

Basavaraj S Horatti, Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, recently emerged as the longest-serving legislator, winning from the same constituency without a break, in the country. For 45 years, he has been elected an MLC for eight successive terms. In an interaction with TNIE, he shares his views on various aspects, including the degeneration of politics, measures to improve schools, two-language policy and others. Excerpts …

What inspired you to come to politics?

I started my career as a high school teacher in 1975 in Hubballi. I spent five years there, which was filled with teachers being harassed by the school management and the government. Back then, there was no job security. No financial compensation would be offered to the family of any teacher who died during service. On November 13, 1976, some like-minded people formed the Karnataka Secondary School Employees’ Association, incorporating all strata of school employees. The organisation fought for our rights.

What was it like back then?

In the private education sector, 10-25% of an employee’s salary would have to [illegally] go to the management in cash. We decided against it. Teachers were villainised and were accused of playing petty politics. We called a meeting and gathered around 1,200 teachers to elect a proper representative for our cause as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). No one showed any eagerness, and then I was considered. Within moments, they announced my name as their representative unanimously. I agreed without hesitation.