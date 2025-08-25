Rahul Gandhi’s yatra a game changer, INDIA bloc will form govt in Bihar: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that the INDIA bloc will win the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ is a big game changer.

“The yatra in Bihar is a big game changer in the country. The issue (vote theft) Rahul Gandhi has raised from Karnataka to Bihar has become the talk of the country.

He is not fighting for himself... he is fighting for justice for a common man as guaranteed by the Constitution,” Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka Congress president, told reporters at Araria in Bihar on the sidelines of the yatra. Shivakumar is accompanied by 11 Congress MLAs from Karnataka.

Shivakumar, elaborating on Rahul’s rally that commenced from Karnataka, said that the response shown by the youth of Bihar is phenomenal.

“The youth of Bihar need a change, and the change is for Mahagathbandhan... even in Karnataka I did not see this type of response. I thank the youth of Bihar. Last time, the INDIA bloc missed the opportunity by a whisker, but this time we will form the government,” Shivakumar said.

He claimed that the Congress always fulfills its pre-poll promises. “We promptly implemented the guarantee schemes in Karnataka. The guarantees promised by Mahagathbandhan in Bihar will help the INDIA bloc win the polls,” he said.