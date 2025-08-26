Ashoka slams Karnataka CM for inviting Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the upcoming Dasara festivities
HOSAPETE : Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has a Tipu Sultan mindset. He criticised the state government for inviting International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the upcoming Dasara festivities.
Speaking to media here after visiting the Tungabhadra dam along with BJP MLAs and leaders Ashoka said Muslims are prohibited from idol worship. If Banu Mushtaq performs a puja (rituals), her own community may oppose her. What will the government do if she is excommunicated from her faith? Ashoka questioned.
He asked, “Why should someone like Banu Mushtaq, who is known to be critical of Hindu beliefs, be allowed to perform the Chamundeshwari puja?”
Accusing the Congress-led state government of disrespecting Hindu sentiments, he said: “The government is acting in a way that tarnishes the image of Hindus.” Ashoka alleged that the Congress government is facilitating what he termed a ‘conversion jihad’ under the guise of religious administration reforms. They are targeting only Hindu temples and bringing them under the endowment department. No such attempts are made towards churches or mosques. There’s a big lobby behind this, he alleged.
He accused the government of shielding individuals involved in a recent controversy. “The government itself put a mask on the complainant. Progressive thinkers close to Siddaramaiah are behind this. As soon as the truth came out, they vanished,” he said. Criticising the Congress government for neglecting the TB Dam crest gates issues, Ashoka said the administration was more focused on attending the ‘November Revolution’ protest in New Delhi than resolving infrastructure issues like the TB dam in Hosapete.
“It’s been a year since the gate at the Tungabhadra dam broke and no action has been taken. Officials say all gates need replacement. Despite an allocation of Rs 52 crore, the work has not started,” he said.
BJP MLA Aravind Bellad said, “Is Banu the only person left for such a prestigious event? She is a Muslim and doesn’t follow Hindu beliefs....”