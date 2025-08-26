Ashoka slams Karnataka CM for inviting Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the upcoming Dasara festivities

HOSAPETE : Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has a Tipu Sultan mindset. He criticised the state government for inviting International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the upcoming Dasara festivities.

Speaking to media here after visiting the Tungabhadra dam along with BJP MLAs and leaders Ashoka said Muslims are prohibited from idol worship. If Banu Mushtaq performs a puja (rituals), her own community may oppose her. What will the government do if she is excommunicated from her faith? Ashoka questioned.

He asked, “Why should someone like Banu Mushtaq, who is known to be critical of Hindu beliefs, be allowed to perform the Chamundeshwari puja?”