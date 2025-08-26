Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences in soup over surgery gone wrong

BELAGAVI: Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) Hospital has once again landed in controversy due to a serious case of medical negligence.

A youth named Mahesh Madar had been admitted to the hospital on June 20 complaining of stomach pain. According to top sources, doctors at BIMS conducted a surgery on Madar on the same very day.

However, instead of removing an abdominal lump that was the actual cause of his problem, the doctors allegedly cut a portion of his intestine and stitched him back up. After the operation, Mahesh was discharged from the hospital.

Sources said soon after returning home, Mahesh Madar began experiencing severe abdominal pain. This time his family decided not to take him to BIMS, but instead rushed him to KLE Hospital in Belagavi, where a medical scan revealed that part of his intestine had indeed been cut during the earlier surgery at BIMS, sources added. He is currently undergoing treatment at KLE Hospital.

The family has also revealed that they have already spent nearly 10 lakh on his surgery and subsequent treatment. They are now demanding strict action against the BIMS doctors responsible for this alleged negligence.

However, a top source in BIMS had a different version about the issue. “Madar was apparently admitted to BIMS and he was in the hospital taking treatment for three days. He did not undergo any kind of surgery at BIMS,’’ sources added.