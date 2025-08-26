Citizens urge Karnataka Governor to reject Bill reducing lake buffer zone

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Town Hall, a citizens’ collective on Monday urged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to withhold assent to the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) Amendment Bill 2025, citing constitutional violations and environmental concerns.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, the collective highlighted that the Bill reduces lake buffer zones to a mere 30 metres, a move they said would endanger Bengaluru’s water security and ecosystem integrity.

Speaking at a press conference after submitting the petition, actor, director and activist Prakash Belawadi said, “Reducing buffer zones around Bengaluru’s lakes threatens the city’s traditional water system. Unlike river-fed cities, Bengaluru relied on a cascading network of lakes, where rainwater flowed from smaller tanks into larger ones through rajakaluves (stormwater canals).”

“When these canals are blocked and construction is allowed just five metres from lakes, natural drainage collapses, leading to flooding. Restoring and protecting rajakaluves would allow lakes to recharge naturally. Ignoring these traditional systems destroys water security and invites repeated urban flooding,” he added.