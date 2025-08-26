Dharmasthala case: Dr G rules out NIA probe, but Satish backs it

He refused to comment on Deputy CM DK Shivakumar singing the RSS anthem in the Assembly.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said he has no objection if the NIA investigates the Dharmasthala case. “If the NIA investigates, the truth about who is behind the conspiracy will come out. If necessary, an even higher-level probe should be conducted. People have left aside their regular work and are only discussing Dharmasthala,” Sstish told reporters in Yadgir.

He said the government formed the SIT after the court directed an inquiry. “SIT has been investigating for the past 15 days. If the court had not ordered it, who would have conducted the investigation?” he wondered.

“This has nothing to do with the Left or the Right. It is neither a political issue nor a matter concerning the country. It is a local issue that is being blown out of proportion.”