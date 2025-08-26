Dharwad IIT student dies of cardiac arrest

DHARWAD: A student who took admission in IIT-Dharwad a few days ago died due to cardiac arrest. A native of Bihar, the deceased Astitva Gupta (20) was a student of Mechanical Materials and AeroSpace Engineering (M-Tech).

According to sources at IIT-Dharwad, on Saturday, NCC selection was in progress for students in which Astitva took part. After completing the first round of running he fell down. The doctors on the campus provided him first aid and referred him to a private hospital in the city.

Accordingly he was shifted to the private hospital where the doctors confirmed his health as stable. However, in the night he suffered a cardiac arrest which reportedly led to his death.

The body has been handed over to his parents who reached Bengaluru airport. The final rituals will be performed at Gorgon, the native place of the deceased in Bihar. The body will be taken to Gorgon from Bengaluru by air.

The doctors described the death as natural and said there was no need for a postmortem. The parents of the deceased have also given their statement to the police saying they do not suspect any foul play in their son’s death.