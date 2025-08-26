ISRO conducts successful airdrop test for Gaganyaan

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is now a step closer to the launch and splashdown of astronauts on the Gaganyaan mission, having successfully conducted the Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) in its first attempt on Sunday, at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, using a helicopter.

“The test has successfully demonstrated the objective of the end-to-end performance validation of the Parachute-Based Deceleration System (PBDS) of the crew module for Gaganyaan. It is one of the typical mission scenarios,” the ISRO team said in a release.

The PBDS test is the safe splashdown that the Gaganyatris will make when returning from space. The parachute system and a similar layout will be used in Gaganyaan, comprising four types of parachutes — two apex cover separations (ACS), two drogues, three main parachutes, and three pilots — the ISRO team said.

The test was conducted with help from experts from the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, DRDO, and Indian Coast Guard, after the second National Space Day celebrations concluded.