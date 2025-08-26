Karnataka government explores private route to restart Mysore Paper Mills

SHIVAMOGGA: The state government is exploring the possibility of restarting the Mysore Paper Mills (MPM) in Bhadravathi through private participation. As part of these steps, MPM has engaged the services of Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Ltd (iDeCK), a Bengaluru-based consultancy, as its transaction advisor.

Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, replying to an unstarred question from Bhadravathi MLA B K Sangameshwara in the Legislative Assembly recently, said the government had concluded that reviving the factory on its own was not viable. Instead, efforts were being made to lease the mill to private bidders, with exemptions and relief measures under consideration to make the proposal attractive.

"Prospective bidders have shown interest in operating the factory, provided they are granted exemption to grow eucalyptus and are free from liabilities. The government is taking steps in this direction as per rules, and the factory can be restarted once the process is finalised," Patil said.

