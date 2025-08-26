Race to Soudha: Names of four MLC picks changed, 'TNIE' Mysuru chief on list

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that the list had already been forwarded to the Governor’s office. If Governor Thaawarchand Gehlor approves the list, the four will be sworn in as MLCs.

With this, Congress will secure a working majority in the 75-member Upper House-and, by December, can pitch to claim both the chairman and deputy chairman posts.

They will be nominated to four positions that fell vacant after the retirement of Congress MLCs Prakash Rathod, UB Venkatesh, JDs’ KA Thippeswamy and the resignation of CP Yogeshwara after getting elected as an MLA from Channapatna.

While three of them will have a full term, one will serve only for 11 months left of the six-year term. Sources said Ramesh Babu, who will have a short term, could be renominated for the next full six-year term when seven MLC seats fall vacant in June 2026.