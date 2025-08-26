RSS anthem: MLC Hariprasad, Minister Satish take a dig at Karnataka Dy CM DKS

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Minister Satish Jarkiholi ridiculed Shivakumar for singing the RSS anthem inside the Assembly instead of giving a timely reply to the proceedings. Speaking to reporters in Yadgir, Satish quipped, “If singing an RSS song is the criterion to become the CM, then even I and MLA Channareddy Patil are ready to sing it.”

On the controversy surrounding Mahesh Thimarodi, who had allegedly criticised BJP leader BL Santhosh, Satish said the remark was made in a particular context and should not be misinterpreted.

He also said that any change in state politics is solely the decision of the high command and not of any individual here.