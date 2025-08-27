All-party leaders’ meeting to discuss UKP III project: DCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday that it is not possible to implement the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) III-stage without settling the disputes related to acquisition of land.

Speaking to media persons after a meeting with the ministers and senior officials, the DyCM said that 28,972 people have approached courts without accepting the compensation money and the project cannot be implemented without these being settled.

A meeting of leaders of all parties and people’s representatives from Vijayapura and Bagalkot and farmer leaders will be called to discuss the issue as they can proceed only if there is unanimous agreement on the compensation amount that will not cause any loss to the farmers, he said.

Shivakumar said they need Rs 2 lakh crore to provide compensation and they do not have the money to pay the outstanding bills. Giving examples of the compensation amount suggested by courts, he said in one case a compensation including interest of Rs 23 crore has been suggested for 1 acre of land in Bagalkot.

He said 19,957 cases are pending in district courts and 9,015 cases in other courts. About 20 villages will be submerged, he said.