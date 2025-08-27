Dy CM DK Shivakumar was under pressure to apologise, say BJP, JDS

BENGALURU: The BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders took a swipe at Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress president DK Shivakumar for apologising for singing the RSS anthem in the state assembly.

They said Shivakumar apologised under pressure to continue in power, and fearing action from his party.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly R Ashoka said Shivakumar should have apologised when “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans were raised in the Vidhana Soudha premises, rather than apologising for singing a prayer that teaches patriotism.

“Who directed Shivakumar to apologise. Is it Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi or KC Venugopal or BK Hariprasad?” the BJP leader questioned.

The Congress leader Hariprasad had asked Shivakumar to apologise for singing the RSS anthem.