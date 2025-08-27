Dy CM DK Shivakumar was under pressure to apologise, say BJP, JDS

BENGALURU: The BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders took a swipe at Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress president DK Shivakumar for apologising for singing the RSS anthem in the state assembly.
They said Shivakumar apologised under pressure to continue in power, and fearing action from his party.
Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly R Ashoka said Shivakumar should have apologised when “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans were raised in the Vidhana Soudha premises, rather than apologising for singing a prayer that teaches patriotism.
“Who directed Shivakumar to apologise. Is it Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi or KC Venugopal or BK Hariprasad?” the BJP leader questioned.
The Congress leader Hariprasad had asked Shivakumar to apologise for singing the RSS anthem.
Ashoka said if Shivakumar had even an ounce of courage or self-respect, he would never have apologised. “If there was pressure on him to apologise, he should have resigned from the Congress without any hesitation,” the BJP leader said. “It is unfortunate that such “so-called” leaders want to become the CM,” the BJP leader said, hitting out at Shivakumar.
BJP State general secretary Sunil Kumar told media persons that Shivakumar apologised for singing the RSS prayer under some pressure, and it is tragic that he has forgotten patriotism to be seen as loyal to the Gandhi family.
Taking to the social media platform, the JDS termed Shivakumar a coward, who apologised to save his chair and avoid expulsion.
After facing flak from his party leaders, Shivakumar on Tuesday apologised. He, however, claimed that there was no pressure on him to do so.