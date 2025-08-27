Karnataka garment sector seeks 5 per cent uniform GST on hosiery, apparel products

BENGALURU: Calling for major reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, the Karnataka garment and hosiery sector has urged the GST Council to fix a uniform 5% rate on apparel and hosiery products and to bring petroleum products under the tax framework. Industry representatives say the current system of multiple slabs on garments and the exclusion of petrol and diesel from GST are creating confusion, raising costs, and adding to inflationary pressures on consumers.

In a memorandum submitted to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the group said that a single GST rate of 5% across garments and hosiery would reduce price volatility, improve compliance, and eliminate disputes over classification.

The representation, led by Sajjan Raj Mehta, trade activist and former president of the Karnataka Hosiery and Garment Association, further pressed for the inclusion of petroleum products under GST, noting that their continued exclusion has resulted in cascading taxes and higher input costs across industries.