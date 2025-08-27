Karnataka government issues order to implement internal reservation for SCs

BENGALURU: The State Government on Monday issued an order for the implementation of the internal reservation for the Scheduled Castes by sharing the 17 per cent quota to three groups among 101 castes.

Karnataka will become the second state after Telangana to implement the internal quota following the Supreme Court’s decision on Aug.1, 2024 that the states are empowered to do so based on empirical data.

The government has directed the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) to take action to initiate the direct recruitment process for filling up vacancies in various government departments and promotions which were stalled awaiting the decision on internal quota. The upper age limit should be relaxed with a separate notification, it added.

The cabinet had accepted the Justice HN Nagamohan Das commission’s report on Aug.19 by modifying the recommendation of creating five categories-A, B, C, D and E into only three-A, B and C. The A with 16 SC (Left) castes and B with 19 SC (right) castes were allotted 6 per cent each whereas the C including the Bhovi, Lambani, Koracha and Korama, 59 nomadic SC castes give 5 per cent.

Adi Andhra, Adi Karnataka and Adi Dravida communities who had not mentioned their original castes can avail reservation either under Group A (SC left) or Group B (SC right), the order stated.