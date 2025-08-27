Minister Satish Jarkiholi seeks Rahul Gandhi’s attention on key issues in Karnataka Congress

BELAGAVI: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday stressed the need to keep Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi informed about sensitive developments in Karnataka, following recent controversies involving Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar singing the RSS anthem in the Assembly. Addressing the media in Jamkhandi, Bagalkot district, Satish said that not all events in the state automatically come to Rahul’s notice. “It is the responsibility of party leaders to apprise him.

The high command, too, must pay close attention to such matters,” Satish said. The minister was responding to questions on Shivakumar reciting the RSS anthem in the recent Assembly session, as well as the remarks made by former minister KN Rajanna regarding Shivakumar’s conduct. Both incidents have triggered unease among senior Congress leaders.

On Rajanna being denied a ministerial berth, Satish said the former minister’s comments had been misrepresented before the party leadership. “Rajanna should personally approach the high command and explain the injustice he feels has been done. His statements have been twisted.

He would never issue such remarks. This must be corrected,” he said.