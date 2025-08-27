SIT trying to complete Dharmasthala probe early, says Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said on Tuesday that crores of devotees have expressed concerns about the recent developments in Dharmasthala and are waiting for the truth to come out. The SIT has a big responsibility, and it is trying to complete the probe early, the minister said.

He said even the government is of the view that it is better if the investigation is completed early. Dr Parameshwara said the SIT and the government have taken serious note of the complainant’s statements and its fallout.

The Home Minister rejected the BJP’s allegations that the government is a conspirator. The SIT has been constituted to bring the truth, he said.

He also rejected the demand for the NIA probe by saying they need to wait for the report on the ongoing probe by the SIT. “Let the SIT report come, after that there will be discussions for and against the report, and after that the government too will take a decision,” he said.