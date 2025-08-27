Trees in Bengaluru's IISc campus to be geo-tagged

BENGALURU: Trees in the state are set to get unique identity numbers soon. The state forest department is undertaking a pilot study to geo-tag trees in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.
Based on the outcome of the exercise, trees in select areas of two districts in central and north Karnataka will be geo-tagged and issued unique identity numbers, before extending the scheme to other parts of the state.
A senior forest department official told TNIE, “The proposal is before the government for clearance. The aim of tagging the trees is to know their age, species, understand their growth, canopy cover, girth, soil condition, health of the trees and if it needs any attention. It is also important to know species details such as native, non-native, protected and heritage.”
Explaining the reason for choosing IISc campus for the pilot study, the official said, as per the Karnataka High Court orders, trees cannot be nailed. So geo tag and chip will have to be tied to the tree. To ensure the tags and the chips are not stolen during the pilot study, a well protected premise has been chosen.
RK Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (retired) and IISc scientist, said, “IISc houses a varied variety of species. Many trees are over a century old. This study will not just help know the type of trees, but also their uniqueness and biodiversity. Understanding the trees in IISc will help also in learning how the health and growth of the trees in Bengaluru was in the past and how it has changed over the years”.
Other experts from the Indian Institute of Science said that the same can be replicated in other old universities and campuses in Karnataka like the GKVK, Dharwad University, Bangalore University and Mysore University which house old tree canopies and are well protected.
In 2018-19, the forest department had conducted a similar study in a private farm land on 210 Silver Oak trees in Tarikere. But after six years it stopped as the farmer axed the trees in his coffee estate.
“Technology is evolving rapidly. Earlier Near Field Communication (NFC) tagging was done. Now state-of-the-art AI enabled micro-chips are available. The standard operating procedures for the exercise is being prepared. The data generated will be monitored by the forest department and IISc. An app to monitor the trees is also being created. In future, the tagging will be done for special tree species like sandalwood and teak, which have high value and need protection,” the official added.