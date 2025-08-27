Trees in Bengaluru's IISc campus to be geo-tagged

BENGALURU: Trees in the state are set to get unique identity numbers soon. The state forest department is undertaking a pilot study to geo-tag trees in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

Based on the outcome of the exercise, trees in select areas of two districts in central and north Karnataka will be geo-tagged and issued unique identity numbers, before extending the scheme to other parts of the state.

A senior forest department official told TNIE, “The proposal is before the government for clearance. The aim of tagging the trees is to know their age, species, understand their growth, canopy cover, girth, soil condition, health of the trees and if it needs any attention. It is also important to know species details such as native, non-native, protected and heritage.”

Explaining the reason for choosing IISc campus for the pilot study, the official said, as per the Karnataka High Court orders, trees cannot be nailed. So geo tag and chip will have to be tied to the tree. To ensure the tags and the chips are not stolen during the pilot study, a well protected premise has been chosen.