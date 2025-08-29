BJP seeks apology from Dy CM Shivakumar over remarks on Chamundi Hills temple in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The BJP has demanded that Deputy CM and KPCC President DK Shivakumar tender an apology to people for stating that Mysuru’s Chamundi Hills, which houses the Chamundeswari Temple, is not the property of Hindus alone.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the government has insulted Hindus and Hinduism, be it with the Dharmasthala issue or the Chamundi Temple. “The Mysuru Wadiyars worship Goddess Chamundeshari as their family deity. What is government trying to show by saying that this does not belong only to Hindus. The government will not say mosques or churches belong to everyone, but stresses that Hindu temples belong to all. They should apologise,’’ he said.

Pointing to late poet Nisar Ahmed who wrote the Nityotsava poem referring to Kannada as mother, Ashoka said there is no comparison between Booker winner Banu Mustaq and Nisar Ahmed. “Nisar never spoke to about Hindu religion. When Banu was invited for Dasara festival, they say Chamundeshwari is inviting Banu, but will any mosque invite her?’’ he said.