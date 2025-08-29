Brahmins fear sub-sects will dilute community numbers in Karnataka caste census

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s ambitious caste census has triggered a backlash with the Brahmin community alleging that their population has been “artificially fragmented” into multiple subcategories -- diluting their strength and distorting their representation.

In a letter to Karnataka Backward Classes Commission chairman C S Madhusudan, MLA and former minister R V Deshpande on Thursday warned that the ongoing survey, being conducted after 95 years, risks under reporting the actual Brahmin population by scattering them under confusing codes such as 210 (Brahmin), 477 (Hoysala Karnataka), 802 (Madhva Brahmin), 1216 (Smartha Brahmin), 1227(Srivaishnava), 1228 (Srivaishnava Brahmin) and 209 (Brahmin Christian).

He urged community members to register simply as ‘Brahmin’ and not under different sects, arguing that fragmentation will rob the community of numbers and therefore due facilities and recognition.