Fishing community in Karnataka left without burial ground for two decades

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Around 150 families hailing from Shillekytha fishing community (Scheduled Caste) living at Menasuru Ravuru Camp in NR Pura taluk have no place to bury their dead.

These families have been deprived of a burial ground although they have been living in the camp near the backwaters of the Bhadra river for nearly two decades.

The community members are forced to bury the dead in an islet a few kilometres away from their camp. The body of an aged man, who died on Sunday, was taken to the islet on a coracle to perform the last rites.

One of the community members told TNIE that they struggle to bury the dead during the monsoon. “We find water as we start digging a pit. We cover the pit with leaves to prevent water from seeping in before burying the body there. We faced this problem on Sunday too,” he said.