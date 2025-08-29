Human rights panel registers case against activist Girish Mattannavar in Karnataka

MYSURU: Acting on a complaint by Mandya BJP spokesperson CT Manjunath, the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission has registered a case against activist Girish Mattannavar for allegedly introducing a rowdy-sheeter as a human rights officer during a media interaction.

According to the complaint, Mattannavar presented Madan Bugadi, a resident of Shivashankar Colony Tanda in Old Hubballi, as an officer of the Human Rights Commission. “However, Bugadi is a notorious rowdy-sheeter in Hubballi with several criminal cases registered against him in different police stations. I lodged a complaint with the human rights commission who has now registered a case,” said Manjunath.

He said Bugadi has faced charges of murder, attempted murder, extortion, robbery, dacoity, and cattle theft. He was the second accused in the 2017 murder case of Parashuram Doddamani in Kusugal, Hubballi, which allegedly arose out of a dispute over a woman.

Although he was acquitted due to lack of evidence, police records continue to list him as a habitual offender involved in cattle thefts and other crimes.

Manjunath pointed out that Bugadi regularly appears in police rowdy parades, including the one held on December 30. He alleged that introducing such an individual as a human rights officer raises suspicions of further unlawful activities. He had urged authorities to initiate strict legal action against both Mattannavar and Madan Bugadi.