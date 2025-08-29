Karnataka Congress MLA’s ED custody extended by six more days

BENGALURU: The Special Court for People’s Representative extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Chitradurga Congress MLA KC Veerendra by another six days. Veerendra was arrested in Gangtok, Sikkim, on Saturday in connection with alleged online and offline betting and money laundering activities. He was produced before a judge on Sunday and was remanded to ED custody for five days. As the MLA’s custody ended on Thursday, the ED officials produced him before the court.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for ED requested the court to grant the MLA’s custody by another 15 days.

The senior advocate representing the MLA , who objected to this, said ED officials had harassed Veerendra without providing any facilities and requested that bail be granted.