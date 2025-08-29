Karnataka government may turn to SCSP/TSP funds to pay for new recruits

BENGALURU: Where will the money come from? The state government is all set to initiate the recruitment process to fill about 2.76 lakh vacancies in 40 departments as part of implementing internal quota for Scheduled Castes.

The government is likely to turn its eye on the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) grants to meet the additional expenditure of over Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 crore against the salaries, according to sources.

The state’s committed expenditure is also likely to spike. This will leave the government with no option other than cutting down on subsidies to the SC/STs under various departments or delaying the disbursal.

“For instance, the industries department alone has to disburse about Rs 800 crore subsidies under SCSP/TSP,” according to a source from the social welfare department. The same would be diverted and used for employees’ salaries, alleged a Congress leader hailing from a Dalit community.