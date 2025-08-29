Man kills daughter, stages suicide in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI: A man allegedly strangled his daughter, forced pesticide into her mouth to stage it as a suicide, and later performed her last rites because she was in a relationship with a young man from a different community, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday in Melakunda village, he added.

"The jurisdictional police received information that an 18-year-old girl died by suicide and her last rites were performed, but there were suspicions about the case," Sharanappa told PTI.

Local police rushed to the village and confirmed the circumstances, he said.

Police have arrested the girl's father, Shankar.

"The man had opposed her relationship, as he has five daughters. He feared that an inter-caste marriage would affect the marriage prospects of his other three daughters," Sharanappa added.