Six killed as KSRTC bus rams two autos near Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Six people were killed and two injured seriously when a KSRTC bus hit two autorickshaws and some pedestrians at Talapady near here on Thursday.

The deceased are Hyderali, 47, Khadeeja, 60, Hasna,10, Nafeesa, 52, and Ayisha Fida, 19, all residents of Ajjinadka in Ullal taluk, and Havamma, wife of Abdul Khader from Farangipete near Mangaluru. The injured have been identified as Lakshmi, 61, and her son Surendra, 39, from Perumbala in Kasaragod.

According to a statement from KSRTC MD Akram Pasha, the bus driver tried to avoid the autorickshaw that entered his lane, but could not. Driver Nijalingappa Chalavadi fell off the bus that swerved across the road. The bus then hit another autorickshaw and some bystanders.

Two people, who were in the autorickshaw, died on the spot, while four others, including the driver, died in hospital. Lakshmi and her son were in another autorickshaw.