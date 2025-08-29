Why no action against YouTubers: BJP state president BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU:BJP state president BY Vijayendra said that despite some YouTubers and social media handles spreading misinformation on the Dharmasthala issue, the State government has not registered even a single FIR against them.

According to Vijayendra, if the accused were Hindu activists posting on social media handles, the government would have registered a case and arrested them within 24 hours. He questioned why the government was differentiating between communities.

In the Dharmasthala case, some people have hurt the religious sentiments of the entire Hindu community, but the government has not filed a case against them. The BJP leader said there is a need to fix a time limit for the probe. “We need to know for how many days this probe will go on. Who are the people behind it, who has paid for this conspiracy, who is spreading misinformation, this has to be probed,’’ Vijayendra said.

Stressing on Suhas Shetty’s murder in Mangaluru, Vijayendra said Home Minister G Parameshwara had been to Mangaluru and was to visit Suhas Shetty’s house. But after opposition by another community leader, he returned without visiting his house. In every situation, the State government insults the Hindu community, he alleged.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the so-called progressive people surrounding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are bringing a bad name to the temple. He said the SIT has spent around Rs 5 crore. “We will protect our religion, we are holding a conference at Dharmasthala on September 1,’’ he said.