Accused shot in leg after attacking police during escape bid in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: In a major development, police shot and injured a key accused involved in several serious crimes, including robbery, gang rape, and extortion, on the outskirts of Kittur early Saturday morning.

The accused, Ramesh Killar, who was the prime suspect in multiple cases was confronted by Kittur police around 6 am on Saturday when they attempted to arrest him.

During the operation, the accused stabbed Constable Sharif Dafedar with a knife while trying to escape. Despite PSI Praveen Gongolli firing a warning shot into the air, Ramesh attacked the police and attempted to flee. In retaliation, he was shot in the leg.

The injured accused as well as the policeman were shifted to BIMS Hospital, Belagavi for treatment, according to police sources.

The incident occurred within the Kittur police station limits.