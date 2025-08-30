CAT quashes suspension of IFS officer R Gokul, directs immediate reinstatement in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on August 25 issued orders stating that the suspension of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Gokul is not valid after the expiry of 30 days from the date of suspension. The tribunal directed the government to reinstate the Indian Forest Service officer immediately.

The CAT also made it clear that the State government will be free to take appropriate steps regarding the inquiry, etc.

The order was uploaded on the CAT portal on August 28. Following orders, Gokul reported to duty before the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) on August 28, seeking a posting with the CAT order enclosed.

Explaining the next course of action, a senior forest official, seeking anonymity, said: “The government now has two options -- either reinstate him in the same post, abiding by CAT order, or approach the High Court as it did in the recent case of a senior IPS officer, challenging the order. The decision to demote him was hasty. The government was not pleased with Gokul approaching the CBI.”

While Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre was not available for comment, his office communicated that a meeting will be held on Saturday to decide the next course of action.