Chikkamagaluru limits entry of vehicles from September 1

SHIVAMOGGA: Beginning September 1, tourists heading to Mullayanagiri, Seethalayanayagiri, Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah, and Manikyadhara will face strict vehicle entry limits as the Chikkamagaluru district administration moves to ease congestion on the narrow hill roads.

At a meeting chaired by the deputy commissioner, who is also the head of the District Tourism Development Committee and the District Disaster Management Authority, it was resolved to cap the number of vehicles to 600 in each slot per day. Two entry slots have been fixed: from 6 am to noon at parking spot 1, and from 1 pm to 6 pm at parking spot 2.

Only a fixed number of vehicles will be regulated per slot: 100 two-wheelers, 100 auto rickshaws, and 100 local yellow-board taxis. Tempo Travellers and 10-seater Toofan vehicles are capped at 50 each. Tourist cars, jeeps, and SUVs get the largest share, with a maximum of 300 allowed per slot.

Officials clarified that private buses and mini buses will not be allowed, citing the risk of accidents and traffic bottlenecks on the ghat sections. The restrictions also apply to vehicles belonging to tourists staying in homestays, resorts, and other accommodations near the sites. The tourism department has made online booking and payment of the entry fee mandatory. Tourists must complete the process through the official district website.