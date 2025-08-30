Clarify stand on idol worship, BJP tells writer Banu Mushtaq in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka said on Friday that Mysuru Dasara is a Hindu festival and not a cultural programme.

Opposing the decision to invite writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara celebrations, Ashoka accused the Congress government of turning the state festival into a political event.

Addressing reporters here, Ashoka said before the inauguration of Dasara, there will be gou pooja/Nandi pooja. “Muslims do not believe in worshipping idols. Let Banu clarify that she has no objection to offering pooja to idols,’’ he said.

Minister Zameer Ahmed should also issue a clarification regarding his stand on worshipping idols, Ashoka said.

He said BJP will fight to protect the sanctity of Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru. He alleged that some “urban naxals” have joined hands with the Congress government to disturb communal harmony.