CM Siddaramaiah says states need compensation for five years after GST rejig

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds finance portfolio, has demanded that the rationalisation of GST rates must be supported by a robust revenue protection framework for states for at least five years.

On Friday, representatives of eight non-BJP ruled states met in New Delhi to chalk out a consensus draft ahead of the Centre’s announcement regarding rationalisation of GST rates. The draft seeks to ensure reforms that are both fair and sustainable.

The draft, which will be placed before the GST Council, urged for a supplementary levy on sin and luxury goods besides a guaranteed compensation mechanism for the states at least for five years.

After attending the meeting in New Delhi, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda said the state is for rationalisation of GST rates, ease compliance and reducing the burden on the people. He said: “But such reforms must be accompanied by a robust framework that protects the fiscal interests of the states. Without this, states will find it difficult to sustain welfare and development programmes, and a serious weakening of their financial autonomy.”