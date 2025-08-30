Dharmasthala probe reveals Sujatha Bhat made false claims to get back ancestral property

MANGALURU: Sujatha Bhat’s claims that her daughter Ananya Bhat went missing after a trip to Dharmasthala in 2003 are found to be false as per the preliminary investigation conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Sources told the TNIE that Sujatha Bhat has failed to provide any documents to prove that she had a daughter named Ananya. “Claims of having a daughter named Ananya are false as per the preliminary investigation. The investigation so far suggests that her complaint was false. She has named a person who she claims pressurised and lured her into getting back her ancestral property or some compensation for the lost property. Her claims about house burnt near Mangaluru are not entirely true. A house where she was staying was indeed burnt, but accidentally,” a credible source told the TNIE.

The investigating officer (IO) in the case has been questioning Sujatha Bhat for the last four days. The SIT has seized Sujatha Bhat’s mobile phone and collected crucial documents related to the case. More evidence needs to be gathered to corroborate the claims, the source said. A 50-page statement report has already been prepared based on investigation done so far, the source added.