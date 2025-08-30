Farm owner dumps swine flu-hit pig carcasses into village lake in Karnataka

CHIKKABALLAPUR : A pig farm owner has dumped carcasses of nearly 50 to 60 pigs that were infected with African swine flu in the lake at Hebburi village of Chintamani taluk in Chikkaballapur district, highly infecting the water body.

District Health Officer Dr SS Mahesh said a team of doctors reached Hebburi village on Friday and tested people for any infection. The village has 206 houses with a population of around 700 people. Though the village is 3 km from the lake, all measures are being taken, he added.

Villagers are not showing any signs of fever. However, the samples of villagers will be taken for a week. They have been advised to wash their hands and legs thoroughly in the morning and evening, he said.

The Institute of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Biological (IAH and VB) has confirmed it as the highly contagious form of swine flu. Another team of officials has camped at the farm owned by Venkata Reddy and is culling all the pigs at the farm and disposing them of as per procedure, said Chikkaballapur Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Dr Rangappa.

A team from different departments, including Dr SS Mahesh, veterinary, revenue and police officials, is carrying out the culling operations, he said.