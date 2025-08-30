FIR against JDS X handle for spreading fake news in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The High Grounds police have registered an FIR against the JDS’ official X social media handle for allegedly using a fake All India Congress Committee (AICC) letterhead to spread fake news claiming that Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar was expelled from the party.

The post shared on X on August 26 stated: “On the recommendation of the Disciplinary Action Committee, Karnataka Pradesh Congress president DK Shivakumar is hereby expelled from the Congress party for his anti-party activities with immediate effect, subject to the approval of the AICC, dated August 25.”

Following the post, Congress spokesperson CM Dhananjaya filed a complaint with the High Grounds police on Friday, stating that the JDS had used a fake AICC letterhead to spread misinformation on social media. Police said a case has been registered and that the post is being verified. The post did not carry any signature but used a fake AICC letterhead, and the word ‘Congress’ was misspelled.